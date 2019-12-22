Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Sports

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Pakistan's Abid Ali (L) celebrates after scoring 150 runs next to captain Azhar Ali during the third day of the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on December 21, 2019. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Abid Ali (L) celebrates after scoring 150 runs next to captain Azhar Ali during the third day of the second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on December 21, 2019. photo: AFP

KARACHI, DEC 21: Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.
Abid, nicknamed "legend" in Pakistan's dressing room, hit 174 for his second hundred in as many Tests -- becoming the first Pakistani and ninth batsmen overall to score two centuries in his first two Tests.
When the third day's play ended Pakistan were in a strong position with 395-2, having an overall lead of 315 after conceding an 80-run lead in the first innings.
Skipper Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 57 -- his first fifty in 14 innings -- and Babar Azam on 22 not out.
It was a day for the batsmen as Pakistan added 338 runs after resuming at 57-0 on a National Stadium pitch which dried up to help batting.
Masood blasted 135 for his second century in his 19th Test as the duo put on 278 for the opening wicket, just 20 short of equalling the highest opening stand for Pakistan of 298.
Amir Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed had set that record against the West Indies at the same venue in 1997.
Masood batted for nearly five hours for his 135, which included three sixes and seven fours. Abid struck 21 boundaries and a six in his 398-minute stay at the crease.
Abid, 32, completed his century with a sweep off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi -- his debut.
The Rawalpindi century made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds in both Test and one-day debuts.
He had scored 112 in his first ODI, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.
Abid said team management calling him "legend" adds to his responsibility.
"The management calls me legend, thanks to them," said Abid. "But it adds to my responsibility to perform well. This time we were under pressure because of the lead we conceded, but I am happy that we are now in a good position."
It was pacer Lahiru Kumara (2-88) who broke the opening stand when he had Masood caught hooking just five minutes from tea before he trapped Abid with the second new ball.
Abid's successive hundreds have put him in an elite company.
India's Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Test after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.
William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.
Before lunch, Abid survived a confident leg-before shout off paceman Kumara on 61 but the tourists lost the referral with the replays showing the ball would have missed the stumps.
Masood, playing his 19th Test, completed 1,000 Test runs when he reached 46.
The current series -- part of the ongoing World Test championship -- is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 which suspended international cricket in the country.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I have to earn new deal', insists Guardiola
Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelotti at Everton
Barca fined for Clasico beach ball incident
Arteta will be 'ruthless' to build winning mentality at Arsenal
Infantino reveals aims for new Club World Cup
Nadal aims to carry momentum into 2020 after short break
Mushfiqur not bothered by IPL snub
Du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft