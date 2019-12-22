Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
Home Sports

TVS Federation Cup football

Police beat Arambagh 3-1

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter   

Players Bangladesh Police FC celebrating after scoring a goal against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the TVS Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BFF

Players Bangladesh Police FC celebrating after scoring a goal against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the TVS Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BFF


The newbie challenger of top tier football event Bangladesh Police FC registered a 3-1 win over Arambagh Krira Sangha in its second encounter in the group round of TVS Federation Cup on Saturday at country's premier football venue, Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Yet the Police boys went to back foot with a 4-0 defeat to Dhaka Abahani in the opening match of the season's curtain raiser on 18 December, with the win on Saturday they returned in the race to quarterfinals. Both, Abahani and Arambagh are leading the point table having three points each.
On Saturday, Police team went ahead with a 32-minute goal of foreigner Rivera Sidney Adam who doubled the lead for the team in the 82nd minute. Yet Arambagh's foreign recruit Aider reduced the margin with a goal in the 88th minute, another foreign recruit of Police Luka extended the margin scoring in the injury time of the second half.
All the goals in the match were scored by the foreigners. It is not uncommon that more foreign players are recruited for the strikers' position and thus the local strikers got no other option but seating tight on the side bench.
Now, Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd will engage in a Group-C match today (Sunday) at 3:30pm while Gopibagh's Brothers Union and Chattogram Abahani will meet in a Group-B match at 6:15pm at the same venue.









