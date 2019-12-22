Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
Thunders win at last after Fletcher, Johnson's Caribbean storm

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

Players of Sylhet Thunders celebrating after winning the match against Khulna Tigers in the Bangabandhu BPL on Saturday at the Chowdhury Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram. photo: FACEBOOK

Andre Fletcher had hit maiden century in the Bangabandhu BPL as Sylhet Thunders brought flying Khulna Tigers on the ground. Thunders beat Tigers by 80 runs on Saturday's match at Chowdhury Zahur Ahmed Stadium, Chattogram. This is the first win for STs and first defeat for KTs.
Khulna preferred to chase winning the toss but were proven wrong since they got a mount to track from their STs counterparts. Thunders posted 232 runs on the board losing five wickets, which is the second highest team total of the tournament so far.
West Indian giants Andre Fletcher and his compatriot Charles Johnson were STs sluggers, who showed harshness against Khulna bowlers. Fletcher came to open the KTs outing and remained unbeaten with 103 runs facing 57 balls hitting 11 fours accompanied by five disappearing shots while Johnson missed a century for 10 runs, who batted with 237 percent strike. His 38-ball long innings was also ornamented with as many as fours and sixes hit by Fletcher. Robbie Frylink claimed two wickets for Khulna.
To defend colossal 232, ST speedster Monir Hossain claimed the big fish Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the very first ball of the innings. Saif Hasan, replacement of Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the playing eleven, had stood 75-run's 2nd wicket stand with Rilee Russouw to show his team the right way before departing the crease scoring 20 runs. After Saif's departure KTs started to lose wicket at regular intervals. Russouw's fight back with 52 runs and Frylink aggressive 44 off 20 at late-middle were just to minimise the gap as KTs were packed up at 152. This is the second consecutive fifty of Russouw. He batter for 61 runs against Rangpur Rangers on Friday.




Krishmar Santokie hunted three wickets while Monir Hossain and Ebadot Hossain preyed two wickets each.




