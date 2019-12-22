Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka





Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Air Marshal (retd) Muhammad Enamul Bari, Additional Secretary of Finance ministry Kabirul Yasdani Khan and Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Dr Md Mosharraf Hossain received the Dreamliner from the Boeing.

On November 17, Biman and the US aircraft manufacturer announced at the Dubai Airshow that Biman bought two 787-9 Dreamliners. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was at the airshow, named the planes "Sonar Tori" and "Achin Pakhi."









Biman's first and second Dreamliners - 'Akash Beena' and 'Hangsabalaka' - arrived in Dhaka in August and December last year. The third one - 'Gaangchil' - arrived in July and the fourth one, 'Rajhanso', in September this year.





