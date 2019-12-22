Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:23 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Business

Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

'Sonar Tori' - the brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday (Saturday) flying from Boeing Everett Delivery Center at 12.30pm (local time) on Friday, officials said.
Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Air Marshal (retd) Muhammad Enamul Bari, Additional Secretary of Finance ministry Kabirul Yasdani Khan and Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Dr Md Mosharraf Hossain received the Dreamliner from the Boeing.  
On November 17, Biman and the US aircraft manufacturer announced at the Dubai Airshow that Biman bought two 787-9 Dreamliners. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was at the airshow, named the planes "Sonar Tori" and "Achin Pakhi."




Biman's first and second Dreamliners - 'Akash Beena' and 'Hangsabalaka' - arrived in Dhaka in August and December last year. The third one - 'Gaangchil' - arrived in July and the fourth one, 'Rajhanso', in September this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC, JPMorgan used BoE audio-feed now under probe: FT
China launches gold options as prices near 6-year highs
United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes
Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka
China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks
Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era
Japan eases export controls against South Korea
US-Europe oil freight rates hit record amid rising demand


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft