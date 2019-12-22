Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:22 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Business

Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, Dec 21: Britain on Friday named its top financial regulator, Andrew Bailey, to lead the Bank of England and help shepherd the lacklustre economy through the dislocation of Brexit.
Finance minister Sajid Javid said the former BoE deputy would succeed Mark Carney on March 16 -- six weeks after the Canadian-born governor had been due to step down.
Carney's previous departure date of January 31 coincides with when Britain's separation from the European Union is meant to take effect, and Javid said Carney had agreed to stay on a while to ensure a "smooth transition".
The chancellor of the exchequer said of Bailey, the 60-year-old head of the Financial Conduct Authority: "Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU."
The Briton was the "clear front-runner" in the contest to succeed Carney, Javid said, describing Bailey as the "standout candidate in a competitive field". That field included two prominent women.
Bailey, who has spent most of his career at the BoE, will have the daunting challenge of conducting Britain's monetary policy as it unwinds nearly five decades of EU membership following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election triumph this month.
Bailey said it was a "tremendous honour" to be chosen, "particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the European Union". He pledged to continue Carney's work to ensure monetary stability and "safe and sound" financial institutions.
On Thursday, the central bank froze interest rates at 0.75 per cent, but left the door open to a reduction in the event of fresh turmoil.
Economic growth turned negative in the second quarter before recovering in the third. Many economists say that it is likely to deteriorate if Johnson delivers on his vow to quit the EU on time and exit a subsequent transition period by the end of 2020.
Bailey may need to consider raising interest rates "back to more normal levels or fight the next downturn with not much ammunition" and defend the bank from "the growing risk of political interference", noted Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.
Cambridge-educated Bailey worked at the Bank of England in various posts between 1985 and 2016.
He played a crucial role during the global financial crisis a decade ago and a subsequent vicious recession, overseeing the BoE's special operations to help troubled banks. In a 2012 interview with the Financial Times, Bailey reflected on the bailout four years earlier of the crippled Royal Bank of Scotland.
The then RBS treasurer had come into his office "and I thought he was going to have a heart attack... and he looked at me and said I need £25 billion today, can you do it?" Bailey said, according to the FT.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC, JPMorgan used BoE audio-feed now under probe: FT
China launches gold options as prices near 6-year highs
United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes
Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka
China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks
Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era
Japan eases export controls against South Korea
US-Europe oil freight rates hit record amid rising demand


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft