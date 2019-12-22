Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era





Finance minister Sajid Javid said the former BoE deputy would succeed Mark Carney on March 16 -- six weeks after the Canadian-born governor had been due to step down.

Carney's previous departure date of January 31 coincides with when Britain's separation from the European Union is meant to take effect, and Javid said Carney had agreed to stay on a while to ensure a "smooth transition".

The chancellor of the exchequer said of Bailey, the 60-year-old head of the Financial Conduct Authority: "Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU."

The Briton was the "clear front-runner" in the contest to succeed Carney, Javid said, describing Bailey as the "standout candidate in a competitive field". That field included two prominent women.

Bailey, who has spent most of his career at the BoE, will have the daunting challenge of conducting Britain's monetary policy as it unwinds nearly five decades of EU membership following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election triumph this month.

Bailey said it was a "tremendous honour" to be chosen, "particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the European Union". He pledged to continue Carney's work to ensure monetary stability and "safe and sound" financial institutions.

On Thursday, the central bank froze interest rates at 0.75 per cent, but left the door open to a reduction in the event of fresh turmoil.

Economic growth turned negative in the second quarter before recovering in the third. Many economists say that it is likely to deteriorate if Johnson delivers on his vow to quit the EU on time and exit a subsequent transition period by the end of 2020.

Bailey may need to consider raising interest rates "back to more normal levels or fight the next downturn with not much ammunition" and defend the bank from "the growing risk of political interference", noted Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.

Cambridge-educated Bailey worked at the Bank of England in various posts between 1985 and 2016.

He played a crucial role during the global financial crisis a decade ago and a subsequent vicious recession, overseeing the BoE's special operations to help troubled banks. In a 2012 interview with the Financial Times, Bailey reflected on the bailout four years earlier of the crippled Royal Bank of Scotland.

The then RBS treasurer had come into his office "and I thought he was going to have a heart attack... and he looked at me and said I need £25 billion today, can you do it?" Bailey said, according to the FT. -AFP

















