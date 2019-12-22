Japan eases export controls against South Korea





The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said it is granting a bulk permit for up to three years to one company for exports of photoresist, a chemical used to make semiconductors, to its business partner in South Korea.

The ministry said the step, which takes effect immediately, reflects the good record between the two companies. The ministry denied that it had anything to do with the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the two countries as part of a three-way summit hosted by China next week.

Ties between Japan and South Korea have plunged to their lowest level in decades since July, when Japan stepped up export controls against South Korea, citing a loss of trust and security concerns. -AP















