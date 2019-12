356th Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin inaugurating its 356th Branch at Nazirhat in Fatikchhari, Chattogram on Thursday. Executive Vice President and Head of Chattogram North Zone Md. Nayer Azam, Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula, local businesspersons, social elites are also seen with him. photo: Bank