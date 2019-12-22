

Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Md. Asadul Islam (Chief Guest), Chairman of Board of Directors and former Secretary of Bangladesh Government Kaniz Fatema, NDC, Directors of the Bank and Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq pose at a ceremony of awarding scholarship for the talented children of the employees and National Integrity and Innovation Awards for Karmasagasthan Bank officials at the National Sports Council (NSC) Auditorium on Thursday. 169 students were awarded scholarship, 16 employees were given National Integrity and 5 officers were given Innovation Award. photo: Bank