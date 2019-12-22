

Day-long review meeting of Bangladesh Krishi Bank

















Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania addressing a day-long review meeting for the Branch Managers of Cox's Bazar Region at Cox's Bazar on Friday. He gave special emphasis on new agricultural credit disbursement in all agricultural families along with regular loan disbursement, loan recovery, deposit mobilisation and remittance collection directing to achieve all targets 100% to make every branch into profitable ones. The General Manager of Chattogram Division Md. Gias Uddin, Chief Regional Manager of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Mohsin and other concerned officials were present there. photo: Bank