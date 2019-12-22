Gold stalls in London bullion market





Spot gold was steady at $1,478.80 per ounce as of 1244 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1pc at $1,482.80 per ounce.

"Key factors to watch for gold next year will be the second phase of the US-China trade negotiations, the US election, global monetary policy, and the investor response to these developments," Standard Chartered Bank analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

Palladium gained 0.5pc to $1,946.25 per ounce and was on track for a fifth straight week of gains. The autocatalyst metal hit an all-time peak of $1,998.43 earlier this week on a sustained supply crunch, which was aggravated by recent mine closures in major producer South Africa. Silver gained 0.2pc to $17.09 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.3pc, to $930.50. Both metals however were on track for a weekly gain. -AP



















LONDON, Dec 20: Gold prices trod water on Thursday as equity markets scaled record highs on optimism that the bitter US-China trade war will be resolved soon.Spot gold was steady at $1,478.80 per ounce as of 1244 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1pc at $1,482.80 per ounce."Key factors to watch for gold next year will be the second phase of the US-China trade negotiations, the US election, global monetary policy, and the investor response to these developments," Standard Chartered Bank analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.Palladium gained 0.5pc to $1,946.25 per ounce and was on track for a fifth straight week of gains. The autocatalyst metal hit an all-time peak of $1,998.43 earlier this week on a sustained supply crunch, which was aggravated by recent mine closures in major producer South Africa. Silver gained 0.2pc to $17.09 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.3pc, to $930.50. Both metals however were on track for a weekly gain. -AP