Bank Asia Chairman A Rouf Chowdhury along with Chief Judge of the competition Mustafa Monwar, President and the bank's Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, along with the awarded children pose for photograph at the Children Art Competition-2019. The competition was arranged by Bank Asia as part of the month-long Grand Celebration of its 20th Anniversary at National Art Plaza, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka on Saturday. More than 400 children of Bank Asia family in different categories participated at the competition under 5-year age group. Khondoker Rezaul Hashem Rashed, Senior Instructor (Deputy Director) and Mahbubur Rahman Sujon, Guide Lecturer, Charukala, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy were in the judges panel.