Tourism ebbs in flood-hit Venice with hotel bookings down 45pc





Last month, the northern Italian city of canals was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark's Square.

The exceptionally intense "acqua alta," or high waters, peaked at 1.87 metres (six feet) on November 12, according to the tide monitoring centre.

"Since mid-November, following a historic flood, we have seen an unprecedented drop (in the number) of bookings. This did not even happen after the attacks on the Twin Towers," said Vittorio Bonacini, chief of the Association of Venetian Hoteliers during a press conference.

"We recorded a peak of 45 per cent cancellations (in the last 30 days) and had to cancel events, conferences and major initiatives planned for next year," he added. -AFP















