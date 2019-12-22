Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's $420 take-private offer





The recent run-up is a stunning turnaround for the shares, triggered by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and upbeat early deposits for its recently launched electric pickup truck.

The shares have climbed about 40per cent since the earnings. At roughly $74 billion, the company's market capitalization tops by about $20 billion that of the biggest US automaker by production, General Motors Co, and is nearly twice that of rival Ford Motor Co.









But the tweet in August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share finally cost Musk and the company $20 million in fines each by the US Securities and Exchange Commision. -Reuters





