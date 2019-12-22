

Overseas jobs shrink for Bangladeshis, says BASUG

The day is observed to focus on the plight, rights, and contributions of the millions of migrants across the globe, according to BASUG, a mouthpiece of Bangladesh and Asian Diaspora in the Netherlands)

The Bangladesh government took no reintegration programme for the female workers who continue to return home from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries every day as victims of abuse, the mouthpiece said in its latest publication.

This year, the IMD was celebrated on the theme 'Dignity and Justice are Migrants' Rights.' But the country's migrants face harassment, cheating and abuse before and after leaving the country, said the mouthpiece now in its 14th year of publication.

Bangladesh government officials and Bangladesh civil society organizations said that the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) adopted in Marrakesh was expected to be adopted by the UN General Assembly without any changes.

They said that proper implementation of the GCM would reduce problems faced by migrant of Bangladesh abroad, particularly the female workers.

This year 712,000 workers migrated from Bangladesh, compared to over 10,00,000 lakh in 2017, according to Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment ministry of Bangladesh.

On the eve of the celebration of the International Migrants Day, Overseas Employment ministry secretary in charge Rownaq Jahan explained the causes for drastic fall in overseas job opportunities for Bangladeshis saying, the changes in global leadership, rescission, destination countries adopting policies reserving jobs for their citizens had reduced overseas job opportunities for Bangladeshis in the outgoing year.

She said that steps would be taken to boost overseas job opportunities in the coming year. The ministry has no plans for the immediate reintegration of the returnee migrants, especially the female domestic workers who continue to return home from Saudi Arab as victims of sexual abuse, torture and without getting arrear wages.

Around 2,000 Bangladeshi workers were deported by Saudi Arab every month since January, said officials.

Bangladeshi workers had to pay the highest migration cost to middlemen. Over 10 million Bangladeshi workers have gone to work in 168 countries since 1976 and 80 per cent of them to the Middle East, according to a source.















