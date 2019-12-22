Palm oil futures up in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Friday, underpinned by expectations of supply shortage amid increased consumption in early 2020, and tracking gains in rival edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed to trade higher at 1.4 per cent to 2,914 ringgit ($704.20). Palm prices have jumped over 35pc this year, hitting a 34-month high on Dec. 11, after two years of losses.

Poor rainfall in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia earlier this year is likely to curb yields of the tropical oil in the first half of 2020, according to analysts. -AP















