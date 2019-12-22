Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:21 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Business

Palm oil futures up in Malaysia

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Friday, underpinned by expectations of supply shortage amid increased consumption in early 2020, and tracking gains in rival edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed to trade higher at 1.4 per cent to 2,914 ringgit ($704.20). Palm prices have jumped over 35pc this year, hitting a 34-month high on Dec. 11, after two years of losses.
Poor rainfall in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia earlier this year is likely to curb yields of the tropical oil in the first half of 2020, according to     analysts.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC, JPMorgan used BoE audio-feed now under probe: FT
China launches gold options as prices near 6-year highs
United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes
Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka
China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks
Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era
Japan eases export controls against South Korea
US-Europe oil freight rates hit record amid rising demand


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft