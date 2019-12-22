Novartis eyes give-away of costly therapy for babies





The company announced this week that starting next month, its AveXis unit will begin distributing doses of Zolgensma, a one-time gene treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA.

The disease affects about 1 in 10,000 births, and which results in death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in 90 per cent of cases.

Novartis said a total of 100 doses -- which cost around $2 million a pop -- would go to eligible patients who are "under the age of two and are a citizen or legal resident of a country where the therapy is not yet approved by regulatory authorities."

The therapy was approved by US regulators in May, but approval in Europe and Japan for instance has been delayed until next year.

Novartis stressed in a statement that AveXis so far had only one facility licensed to produce the therapy, and that the company's first obligation was to provide it where it had been approved or was pending approval, as well as to clinical trials.

"We work diligently to get two more facilities licensed in 2020," it said.

As for the giveaways, Novartis said the intention was for a long-term commitment, with additional doses added to the program on a rolling six-month basis based on patient need and the expansion of capacity.

Novartis said AveXis had worked with an independent bioethics advisory committee to develop the programme, which it insisted was "anchored in principles of fairness, clinical need and global accessibility to best determine the equitable global distribution of a finite number of doses." -AFP

















