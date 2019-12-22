Deshbandhu Group to build onion cold storage





The Minister said it on Thursday as the Deshbandhu Group was celebrating its 30 years of growth and prosperity at Sena Malancha in the capital.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chairman Md Sirazul Islam were present on the occasion as special guest. Golam Mostofa, Chairman of the Deshbandhu Group presided over the meeting.

Tipu Munshi said that the company is planning to build quality cold storages so that the onion crisis does not occur in the country again. Onion can be stored for longer period if more cold storage being built.

The Minister said, "Bangladesh is moving forward. Out of 10 green RMG factories in the world seven are in Bangladesh. The largest sweater factory in the world is in Bangladesh.

"We are now growing at the highest 8 percent of gross domestic production (GDP) in the world," he said.

The Minister said, "We want to achieve double digit GDP growth in the next two years. The target for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been set within 2030 worldwide but we are making rapid progress," he said.

NBR chairman said the Deshbandhu group is working for the welfare of the country. NBR will cooperate fully in implementing the work plan of Deshbandhu Group, which plans to employee 25,000 people in 2022.

BIDA Chairman said the company is playing a major role in the development of the private sector. The company has created huge employment by producing denim garments at the denim factory at Nilphamari.

He welcomed new employment drives across the country. He especially appreciated construction of huge factories in Kurigram and Rangpur changing the face of the region.

















