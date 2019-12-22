

ICB declares 10pc stock dividend

The approval was given at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the state-run statutory corporation held at Hotel Purbani International Ltd in the capital.

Earlier the Corporation had declared dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 41.00 per Unit Certificate which is 2.50% higher than the previous FY 2017-2018.

Presided over by ICB Chairman Prof. Dr. Mojib Uddin Ahmedthe AGM was attended by the ICB Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain and other Directors of ICB. A large number of shareholders attended the meeting and took part in the discussions.

During FY 2018-2019, ICB earned solo and consolidated (with subsidiaries) net profit of Tk 29.22 crore and Tk. 60.13 crore respectively.

The shareholders approved 10% stock dividend for the year 2018-2019. Earlier the Corporation had declared dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 41.00 per Unit Certificate which is 2.50% higher than the previous FY 2017-2018, according to a statement.

During the period under review, the Corporation sanctioned financial assistance of Tk. 551.95 crore in the form of Pre-IPO placement, equity participation and investment in bonds and made cumulative investment from beginning to last fiscal year of Tk. 12,351.05 crore in the capital market.

The Corporation also acts as Trustee to the issue of 3 bonds of Tk. 700.00 crore during 2018-2019. The Corporation recovered an amount of Tk. 878.13 crore on account of dividend, margin loans, project loans arid other loans/advances.

During the period, the total trading of ICB and its subsidiary companies in both the bourses was Tk. 11,200.35 crore. Like in the previous year, ICB and it's subsidiaries retained top positions in asset management and trustee activities.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of ICB acknowledged with gratitude the co-operation and support received from the valued shareholders, the BSEC, Stock Exchanges, Ministry of Finance, CDBL and other stakeholders. The meeting also put in record the outstanding services rendered by the employees of the Corporation for its development as a prime institution in the country.















The shareholders of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on Saturday approved 10% stock dividend for the year 2018-2019, as proposed by the company.The approval was given at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the state-run statutory corporation held at Hotel Purbani International Ltd in the capital.Earlier the Corporation had declared dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 41.00 per Unit Certificate which is 2.50% higher than the previous FY 2017-2018.Presided over by ICB Chairman Prof. Dr. Mojib Uddin Ahmedthe AGM was attended by the ICB Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain and other Directors of ICB. A large number of shareholders attended the meeting and took part in the discussions.During FY 2018-2019, ICB earned solo and consolidated (with subsidiaries) net profit of Tk 29.22 crore and Tk. 60.13 crore respectively.The shareholders approved 10% stock dividend for the year 2018-2019. Earlier the Corporation had declared dividend for its Unit Fund @ of Tk 41.00 per Unit Certificate which is 2.50% higher than the previous FY 2017-2018, according to a statement.During the period under review, the Corporation sanctioned financial assistance of Tk. 551.95 crore in the form of Pre-IPO placement, equity participation and investment in bonds and made cumulative investment from beginning to last fiscal year of Tk. 12,351.05 crore in the capital market.The Corporation also acts as Trustee to the issue of 3 bonds of Tk. 700.00 crore during 2018-2019. The Corporation recovered an amount of Tk. 878.13 crore on account of dividend, margin loans, project loans arid other loans/advances.During the period, the total trading of ICB and its subsidiary companies in both the bourses was Tk. 11,200.35 crore. Like in the previous year, ICB and it's subsidiaries retained top positions in asset management and trustee activities.The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of ICB acknowledged with gratitude the co-operation and support received from the valued shareholders, the BSEC, Stock Exchanges, Ministry of Finance, CDBL and other stakeholders. The meeting also put in record the outstanding services rendered by the employees of the Corporation for its development as a prime institution in the country.