4th Int'l SME Fair-2019 kicks off in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 21: Three day-long 4th International SME Fair-2019 Bangladesh organised by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) has begun at the World Trade Center here today.

Commerce Secretary Dr M Zafar Uddin inaugurated the SME Fair as the chief guest while International SME Fair-2019 organiser and CCCI President Mahbubul Alam chaired the inaugural session.

CCCI Senior Vice-presidents Omar Hajaj, Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan, and Bangladesh Bank Chattogram chapter Executive Director AKM Mohiuddin Azad were present among others.

The Prime Zone and the General Zone have accommodated 19 and 38 stalls respectively as the fair venue.





