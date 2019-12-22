Despite cold waves vegetables supply plenty, onion price downward





Imported onion from Egypt and Turkey sold for Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg but prices of local onion as it arrives in the market stayed between Tk 100 and Tk 120 in the market.

Nawab Ali, an onion trader at Karwan Bazar kitchen market told the Daily Observer that as the seasonal onion starts coming to market prices are coming down. However, if there is no natural disaster like cold waves in the upcoming days, onion price will significantly fall further.

Abdus Slam, a shopkeeper at Segun Bagicha in the capital, said he was selling imported onion at Tk 60 per kg while he sold local ones at Tk 120 per kg. Onion from old stock still sells at Tk 200. TCB, however is selling onion at Tk 45 for the last few months as price hike hits the market.

Meanwhile huge winter vegetables have arrived in the market. While visiting kitchen markets in the capital on Saturday this correspondent found, prices of most items have dropped by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg during this week-end.

Most vegetables were selling between Tk 35 and Tk 50 per kg. Radishes were sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg, carrots at Tk 40 per kg and newly arrived tomatoes at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg. Bottle gourds were selling at Tk 50 to Tk 60 apiece, cucumber for Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg.

Newly arrived potato sold at Tk 30. However, Price of brinjil has slightly declined to sell at Tk 40 per kg against Tk 60 last week. Price of green chilies remained unchanged at Tk 60 per kg, whereas garlic was selling for Tk 140 to Tk 160 per kg.

Ginger price rose by Tk 10 per kg while the local ones were selling at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg. Imported one was retailing at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg. Prices of unpacked soybean and palm oil have increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per liter in the week-end.

"We're now selling unpacked soybean at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per liter, palm oil at Tk 70 to Tk 75, one-liter container of soybean oil at Tk 110. A five-liter container at Tk 500 to Tk 520," Shamsur Rahman, a vendor at Kawranbazar, said.









The price of broiler chicken has come down to Tk 110 to Tk120 per kg. The price of red roosters stood at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg. Beef was selling for Tk 500 to Tk 550 and mutton for Tk 700 to Tk 800 per kg. Prices of river fish like hilsa, rohi, katla, shoul, kalbaus, and shrimp saw a rise by Tk 50 to Tk 150 a kg in the week-end.





