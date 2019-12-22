Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:20 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Business

Farmers Not Getting Fair Price

Aman procurement drive not working

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Mizanur Rahman

Farmers are not getting fair price of newly harvested Aman paddy spreading panic across the country. As the season progresses farmers worries are growing how to recover cost and recoup with the situation.
The government official paddy procurement price earlier announced at Tk 26 per kg for directly buying six lakh tones from farmers on lottery is not broadly working. Its plan to procure three lakh tones boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, besides 50,000 tonnes aromatic rice from millers is yet to start rolling.
Allegations galore that holding lottery for directly purchasing paddy from farmers has been misused at almost all places by local procurement officials joining hands with seasonal traders.
They are giving lottery slips to them instead of genuine farmers to sell paddy directly at government godowns at official price. In the process, traders are selling highly moisturized paddy buying from market at low cost. They are making huge illegal profits.
Most genuine farmers are failing to sell paddy direct to government godowns making   government policy support to give fair price to growers ineffective. Such misuse is taking place almost openly at most places across the country.  
So farmers are not selling paddy directly to government godowns despite formal government procurement programme has started from November. The system has become hostage to dishonest traders and procurement officials.     
Millers are also on the wait to buy so that prices further fall before they start procurement. There is no credible monitoring system of the procurement drive and in many cases it is skillfully facilitating the misuse by vested interest groups.
Aman paddy comes up for harvesting on November and though per maund (40 kg) paddy was sold at more than Tk 600 at the beginning of the season  it is now selling at Tk 500 to 550. But  production cost was Tk 700 to Tk 750 per mound. So farmers have become exposed to huge losses.    
Farmers said rice is selling at high price in the market but paddy is selling at lower prices.  The market is in the hands of vested interest groups.
Farmers said they have been forced to sell paddy at low prices, because they have to repay loan they borrowed during the paddy growing season. Meanwhile, traders have started storing paddy as the price is low. They are doing it anticipating paddy price will rise in the coming days.
Anwarul Islam, a paddy trader of the Dinajpur District told The Daily Observer, "He bought one maund paddy at Tk 630 last week and now being forced to sell at Tk 50 less than the buying price. He said paddy stock will not be in their hands soon. Traders will hold the stock and then raise price.  
Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government fair price was supposed to benefit marginal farmers but it appears not to have impacted the markets.
"So, we took different steps to increase paddy prices. But quick steps could not impact the markets much. Because it was not possible to buy paddy directly from the farmers as the silos did not have much place," he said.
To prevent this in the future, he said, the government would make a list of farmers before the season. The government was also investigating whether any officials were involved in the fraudulent practice allowing middlemen depriving farmers, Razzaque said.




The government has launched digital apps to buy rice directly from the farmers during the peak season. The apps were launched experimentally and it is yet to reach marginal farmers, he said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC, JPMorgan used BoE audio-feed now under probe: FT
China launches gold options as prices near 6-year highs
United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes
Biman’s Dreamliner Sonar Tori arrives in Dhaka
China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks
Britain names new central banker for post-Brexit era
Japan eases export controls against South Korea
US-Europe oil freight rates hit record amid rising demand


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft