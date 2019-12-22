Aman procurement drive not working





The government official paddy procurement price earlier announced at Tk 26 per kg for directly buying six lakh tones from farmers on lottery is not broadly working. Its plan to procure three lakh tones boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, besides 50,000 tonnes aromatic rice from millers is yet to start rolling.

Allegations galore that holding lottery for directly purchasing paddy from farmers has been misused at almost all places by local procurement officials joining hands with seasonal traders.

They are giving lottery slips to them instead of genuine farmers to sell paddy directly at government godowns at official price. In the process, traders are selling highly moisturized paddy buying from market at low cost. They are making huge illegal profits.

Most genuine farmers are failing to sell paddy direct to government godowns making government policy support to give fair price to growers ineffective. Such misuse is taking place almost openly at most places across the country.

So farmers are not selling paddy directly to government godowns despite formal government procurement programme has started from November. The system has become hostage to dishonest traders and procurement officials.

Millers are also on the wait to buy so that prices further fall before they start procurement. There is no credible monitoring system of the procurement drive and in many cases it is skillfully facilitating the misuse by vested interest groups.

Aman paddy comes up for harvesting on November and though per maund (40 kg) paddy was sold at more than Tk 600 at the beginning of the season it is now selling at Tk 500 to 550. But production cost was Tk 700 to Tk 750 per mound. So farmers have become exposed to huge losses.

Farmers said rice is selling at high price in the market but paddy is selling at lower prices. The market is in the hands of vested interest groups.

Farmers said they have been forced to sell paddy at low prices, because they have to repay loan they borrowed during the paddy growing season. Meanwhile, traders have started storing paddy as the price is low. They are doing it anticipating paddy price will rise in the coming days.

Anwarul Islam, a paddy trader of the Dinajpur District told The Daily Observer, "He bought one maund paddy at Tk 630 last week and now being forced to sell at Tk 50 less than the buying price. He said paddy stock will not be in their hands soon. Traders will hold the stock and then raise price.

Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government fair price was supposed to benefit marginal farmers but it appears not to have impacted the markets.

"So, we took different steps to increase paddy prices. But quick steps could not impact the markets much. Because it was not possible to buy paddy directly from the farmers as the silos did not have much place," he said.

To prevent this in the future, he said, the government would make a list of farmers before the season. The government was also investigating whether any officials were involved in the fraudulent practice allowing middlemen depriving farmers, Razzaque said.









The government has launched digital apps to buy rice directly from the farmers during the peak season. The apps were launched experimentally and it is yet to reach marginal farmers, he said.





Farmers are not getting fair price of newly harvested Aman paddy spreading panic across the country. As the season progresses farmers worries are growing how to recover cost and recoup with the situation.The government official paddy procurement price earlier announced at Tk 26 per kg for directly buying six lakh tones from farmers on lottery is not broadly working. Its plan to procure three lakh tones boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, besides 50,000 tonnes aromatic rice from millers is yet to start rolling.Allegations galore that holding lottery for directly purchasing paddy from farmers has been misused at almost all places by local procurement officials joining hands with seasonal traders.They are giving lottery slips to them instead of genuine farmers to sell paddy directly at government godowns at official price. In the process, traders are selling highly moisturized paddy buying from market at low cost. They are making huge illegal profits.Most genuine farmers are failing to sell paddy direct to government godowns making government policy support to give fair price to growers ineffective. Such misuse is taking place almost openly at most places across the country.So farmers are not selling paddy directly to government godowns despite formal government procurement programme has started from November. The system has become hostage to dishonest traders and procurement officials.Millers are also on the wait to buy so that prices further fall before they start procurement. There is no credible monitoring system of the procurement drive and in many cases it is skillfully facilitating the misuse by vested interest groups.Aman paddy comes up for harvesting on November and though per maund (40 kg) paddy was sold at more than Tk 600 at the beginning of the season it is now selling at Tk 500 to 550. But production cost was Tk 700 to Tk 750 per mound. So farmers have become exposed to huge losses.Farmers said rice is selling at high price in the market but paddy is selling at lower prices. The market is in the hands of vested interest groups.Farmers said they have been forced to sell paddy at low prices, because they have to repay loan they borrowed during the paddy growing season. Meanwhile, traders have started storing paddy as the price is low. They are doing it anticipating paddy price will rise in the coming days.Anwarul Islam, a paddy trader of the Dinajpur District told The Daily Observer, "He bought one maund paddy at Tk 630 last week and now being forced to sell at Tk 50 less than the buying price. He said paddy stock will not be in their hands soon. Traders will hold the stock and then raise price.Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government fair price was supposed to benefit marginal farmers but it appears not to have impacted the markets."So, we took different steps to increase paddy prices. But quick steps could not impact the markets much. Because it was not possible to buy paddy directly from the farmers as the silos did not have much place," he said.To prevent this in the future, he said, the government would make a list of farmers before the season. The government was also investigating whether any officials were involved in the fraudulent practice allowing middlemen depriving farmers, Razzaque said.The government has launched digital apps to buy rice directly from the farmers during the peak season. The apps were launched experimentally and it is yet to reach marginal farmers, he said.