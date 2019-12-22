Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:19 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Art & Culture

‘The Witcher’ swings into action as a weak ‘Game of Thrones’ wannabe

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

‘The Witcher’ swings into action as a weak ‘Game of Thrones’ wannabe

‘The Witcher’ swings into action as a weak ‘Game of Thrones’ wannabe

Henry Cavill plays the title role in "The Witcher," but giving a pulse to this dreary medieval fantasy series is too much of a job even for Superman. Netflix is surely hoping the show will scratch the "Game of Thrones" itch, while merely demonstrating how difficult that brand of magic is to conjure.
Cavill is Geralt of Rivia, a mutant slayer of monsters, gruffly navigating a world of broadswords and bloody battles. He's on a collision course with two other characters: Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess unaware of her importance, pursued by forces unknown after her kingdom falls; and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a hunchback who -- cast out by her family -- gradually comes into her own as a powerful sorceress.
Based on a series of bestselling books that have also spawned a popular game, this season of "The Witcher" is burdened by a general stiffness, from the performances to the dialogue. Despite his arresting look under those flowing pale locks, Cavill's voice seldom rises above a low growl.
One would think a show filled with an abundance of blood, royal intrigue, the occasional orgy, and fantasy characters like elves and gnomes would have the requisite ingredients to hold your interest.
Everything here, however, feels generic -- at least for those who aren't immersed in the source -- without forging much of a bond with the characters. There's also a bad habit of repeating key lines of dialogue, to the point where if you took a drink every time someone mentions "destiny," you'd never make it through an entire hour, much less the eight-episode run.
As noted, the end of "Game of Thrones" left a void that premium services are eagerly attempting to fill, the drawback being that mounting such fare -- and "The Witcher" certainly looks expensive -- represents no small investment, compounding the pain if it goes wrong.
Like any fantasy series based on an established property, "The Witcher" should generate a measure of curiosity, bolstered by marking Cavill's first TV flight since it was reported last year that he would be hanging up his cape. The most compelling character actually turns out to be Yennefer, which isn't enough to make the series feel like more than a tepid addition to an already-saturated genre.
"The Witcher" seemingly comes well equipped to do battle for viewers, but there's no getting around its dull edges. Geralt is told more than once that, in this brutal world, he must "choose the lesser evil." Happily, those looking for something to watch -- whether on Netflix or one of its rivals -- possess a wider range of options.




"The Witcher" premieres Dec. 20 on Netflix.    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night
Art exhibit by 12-year-old 'young Jackson Pollock' opens in New York
‘The Witcher’ swings into action as a weak ‘Game of Thrones’ wannabe
Kalipada Shil's musical soiree held at National Museum
Musical film ‘Gohiner Gaan’ releases in cinemas
India’s protesters cheered on by actors, artists and singers
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours


Latest News
Girl dies taking excessive Yaba pills
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft