Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:19 PM
Kalipada Shil's musical soiree held at National Museum

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Culture Desk

A solo musical soiree of the noted singer Kalipada Shil was held on December 18 at the Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum, Shahbagh in the city. Highlighting the headline 'Methoshure Maatir Ghran', the musical soiree was jointly organised by Swan Group and Bangladesh National Museum.  
Former director general of Bangladesh National Museum and Ekushey Padak recipient archaeologist Dr. Enamul Haque joined the programme as the chief guest. Other special guests on the occasion were-Masud Ahmed, former comptroller and auditor general of Government Republic of Bangladesh; Faizul Latif Chowdhury, former director general of Bangladesh National Museum  and Khabir Uddin Khan, managing director of Swan Group. The programme was chaired by the director general of Bangladesh National Museum Riaz Ahmed. Secretary of the museum Abdul Majid delivered the welcome speech.
Through the rendition of the song 'Doya Kore Esho Doyal', Kalipada Shil initiated the soiree. He also sang some other songs namely 'Amar Posha Pakhi Giyachhe Uri', 'Ujan Gaanger Naiyya', 'Ami Robo Na Robo Na Grihe', 'Milon Hobe Kotodine', 'Gramer Noujoan Hindu Musolman', 'Ujan Desher Majhi Bhai Dhon' and more.




Kalipada Shil has fascination for the music from the very early age. Specially, he came into music after being influenced by the soulful compositions of the legendary singer Samrat Abdul Alim.
Kalipada Shil started his worklife at Dhaka Museum, currently known as the Bangladesh National Museum, in 1983. Alongside the job, he started doing music. His musical Gurus are Ustad Shadhon Chandra Barman, Ustad Md. Farid Haque and Ustad Abdur Razzak. Kalipada Shil is currently working as the senior administrative officer of Bangladesh National Museum.



