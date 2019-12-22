Video
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
Musical film ‘Gohiner Gaan’ releases in cinemas

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Culture Desk

A musical film titled 'Gohiner Gaan' has been released on December 20 at 13 cinema halls across the country. Sadat Hossain is the storywriter, screenplay writer and director of the film. By taking up the lead role of 'Gohiner Gaan', popular singer Asif Akbar has marked his debut in acting.
The film will be screened at Blockbuster Cinemas, Shyamoli, Modhumita, Balaka, Shena and Geet Sangeet Cinema Hall of Dhaka. Outside Dhaka, it will be screened at New Metro (Narayanganj), Champakoli (Tongi), Chandrima (Savar), Shapla (Rangpur), Chitrali (Khulna), Purobi (Mymensingh) and Rupkotha (Pabna).
Alongside Asif Akbar, the cast of the film includes Tanzika Amin, Toma Mirza, Syed Hasan Imam, Amaan Reza, Kazi Asif, Tulona Al Harun and others. Produced by Bangladhol, 'Gohiner Gaan' includes total nine songs recorded by Asif Akbar. Earlier, the trailer and some of the playbacks of the film have been released on YouTube. Among the nine songs, most of the songs has been written, composed and directed by Torun Munsi. Two songs have been written by Razeeb Ahmed and one has been written by the director himself.









