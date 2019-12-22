

Closing ceremony of 22nd ICCIT held at Southeast University Closing ceremony of 22nd International Conference on Computer and Information Technology (ICCIT 2019) hosted by Southeast University (SEU) held on December 20, 2019 at SEU seminar hall, Banani Dhaka. Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of SEU chaired the session while Hosne Ara Begum, ndc, Managing Director (Secretary), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority was the chief guest. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser of BoT and Prof Dr Mohammad A Karim, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, USA addressed in the programme. 13 prominent Researchers from USA and Japan attended at the conference as speakers. Prof Dr Engineer Muhibul Haque Bhuyan, Chairman of EEE department of SEU delivered the welcome speech. Among others, deans, chairmen, directors, faculty members and officials of SEU attended at the programme.