Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 December, 2019, 7:19 PM
latest Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30       DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack      
Home Eduvista

Closing ceremony of 22nd ICCIT held at Southeast University

Published : Sunday, 22 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Eduvista Desk

Closing ceremony of 22nd ICCIT held at Southeast University

Closing ceremony of 22nd ICCIT held at Southeast University

Closing ceremony of 22nd International Conference on Computer and Information Technology (ICCIT 2019) hosted by Southeast University (SEU) held on December 20, 2019 at SEU seminar hall, Banani Dhaka. Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of SEU chaired the session while Hosne Ara Begum, ndc, Managing Director (Secretary), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority was the chief guest. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser of BoT and Prof Dr Mohammad A Karim, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, USA addressed in the programme. 13 prominent Researchers from USA and Japan attended at the conference as speakers. Prof Dr Engineer Muhibul Haque Bhuyan, Chairman of EEE department of SEU delivered the welcome speech. Among others, deans, chairmen, directors, faculty members and officials of SEU attended at the programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Closing ceremony of 22nd ICCIT held at Southeast University
Muhammad Zamir, Former Ambassador, People's Republic of Bangladesh
Chancellor of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) formally conferring PhD
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Fire Fly holds first prize at SAU Hult competition
Slogan making competition held at NSU
“Rongdhonu” unfurls its colour
Workshop on ‘Dairy Farming and Health Management’ held at BAU


Latest News
Pooran, Pollard power Windies to 315 in series decider
Shakib in Wisden’s ODI team of the decade
Abbas, Afridi leave Sri Lanka in deep trouble
No detention centres for Muslims in India
16 held in Bogura for circulating pornography
BASIC Bank recruitment scam: Hearing Monday
Polls to Dhaka's 2 city corporations Jan 30
Afghanistan's Ghani wins presidential vote
Cop succumbs to injuries
IMF approves $2.9 bn Ethiopia aid package
Most Read News
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu with full state honours
Cartoon exhibition  ‘Nanan Ronger Manush’ begins at AFD
Sur O Sataru
The Story of Iswardi, the Mayor and the Mules
Hasina re-elected AL president, Quader gen secy
'Make AL stronger political party'
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Operations resume at Ctg airport
Amendment of CHT Land Commission Act demanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft