Golden Rice as safe as conventional rice: IRRI





The approval was given last week, a release of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), which is working to develop and popularize the rice globally for use, said on Thursday.

The Philippines now joins a select group of countries that have affirmed the safety of Golden Rice.

In 2018, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, Health Canada, and the United States Food and Drug Administration published positive food safety assessments for Golden Rice.

A bio-safety application was lodged in November 2017 and is currently undergoing review by the Bio-safety Core Committee in Bangladesh, the IRRI said.

The IRRI release said after rigorous bio-safety assessment, 'Golden Rice' was found to be 'as safe as conventional rice' by the Bureau of Plant Industry under the Philippine Department of Agriculture.

The bio-safety permit, addressed to the Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), details the approval of GR2E Golden Rice for direct use as food and feed or for processing (FFP).

PhilRice Executive Director Dr John de Leon welcomed the regulatory decision.

"With this FFP approval, we bring forward a very accessible solution to our country's problem on Vitamin A deficiency that's affecting many of our pre-school children and pregnant women," it said.

"IRRI is pleased to partner with PhilRice to develop this nutrition-sensitive agricultural solution to address hidden hunger. This is the core of IRRI's purpose: to tailor global solutions to local needs," notes IRRI Director General Matthew Morrell.

"The Philippines has long recognized the potential to harness biotechnology to help address food and nutrition security, environmental safety as well as improve the livelihoods of farmers."

The FFP approval is the latest regulatory milestone in the journey to develop and deploy Golden Rice in the Philippines.

To complete the Philippine bio-safety regulatory process, Golden Rice will require approval for commercial propagation before it can be made available to the public.















