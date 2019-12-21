Cold wave to persist for two more days



A child wrapped in warm clothes finds comfort on her mother's lap as the country is experiencing a mild cold wave. The picture was taken from Chittagong Road on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The mild cold wave, which has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga since Wednesday, will continue for two more days, according to Met Office.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight to morning. "If the foggy situation reduces, the chilling condition is likely to improve from Sunday," he said.

The foggy weather condition improved on Friday compared to Thursday as the temperature increased a little in the morning, he added.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday while it was 7.9 degrees Celsius in the same district on Thursday, he said.

In Dhaka, the BMD recorded minimum temperature at 13.4 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast for the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am on Friday, the Met office said weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country.

The severity of the cold is higher than previous years as the cold wave from the Himalayan side is sweeping over the northern region, according to Tentulia Met Office.

The lowest temperature in Lalmonirhat was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, the met office said.

Highway police have cautioned travellers of the risk of accidents by highlighting the forecast of foggy and cloudy weather.

Visibility in national and regional highways has dropped due to fog hampering drivers' view of pedestrians and vehicles coming from the opposite direction and increasing the possibility of road accidents, the highway police said in a notice. They urged drivers to use fog lights and to drive cautiously.

Water transport services are also being hindered by heavy fog which disrupted ferry operations along the Paturia-Daulatdia route for seven hours on Friday.

A cold wave is said to occur when temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said. There will be another medium cold wave at the end of December, said meteorologists.















