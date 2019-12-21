Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:52 AM
Home Front Page

BNP, Gano Forum skip AL council

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of BNP, Ganoforum and other parties in the Jatiya Oikyafront did not attend the first session of the 21st national council of Awami League at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday.
Gano Forum has changed its previous decision to join the council after its President Dr Kamal Hossain returned home on Thursday night.
Subrata Chowdhury, executive president of Gano Forum, told media on Friday that they had changed their decision after consulting with Dr Kamal Hossain, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders of Jatiya Oikyafront.
The senior leaders of the front decided not to join the AL council considering the current political situation of the country, he said.
 "It's Awami League's own matter. We don't need to join the council in the prevailing situation of the country," BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud told media on Friday.
However, almost all the
parties in the pro-government alliance joined the first session of the AL council. Jatiya Party leaders Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Anisul islam Mahmud and Kazi Firoz Rashid, led by party Chairman GM Quader, attended the council.




Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, and Sultan Mohammad Mansur, MP, also joined the council.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders
Golden Rice as safe as conventional rice: IRRI
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Cold wave to persist for two more days
Trump trial in doubt as Democrats gift-wrap impeachment impasse
Johnson’s Brexit deal secures first win in new parliament
Trump seeks rapid exoneration in Senate after impeachment
BNP, Gano Forum skip AL council


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft