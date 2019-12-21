BNP, Gano Forum skip AL council





Gano Forum has changed its previous decision to join the council after its President Dr Kamal Hossain returned home on Thursday night.

Subrata Chowdhury, executive president of Gano Forum, told media on Friday that they had changed their decision after consulting with Dr Kamal Hossain, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders of Jatiya Oikyafront.

The senior leaders of the front decided not to join the AL council considering the current political situation of the country, he said.

"It's Awami League's own matter. We don't need to join the council in the prevailing situation of the country," BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud told media on Friday.

However, almost all the

parties in the pro-government alliance joined the first session of the AL council. Jatiya Party leaders Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Anisul islam Mahmud and Kazi Firoz Rashid, led by party Chairman GM Quader, attended the council.









Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, and Sultan Mohammad Mansur, MP, also joined the council.





