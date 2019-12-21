Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:52 AM
Home Front Page

Suhrawardy Udyan wears a festive look

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

The historic Suhrawardy Udyan of Dhaka on Friday wore a festive look on the occasion of the national council of the ruling Awami League.
Leaders and activists exchanged greetings, views and gossiped as they got together after three years.
One issue was common in their discussion: the absence of party former General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam, who died after the last council and last general election.
Most of the persons, this correspondent talked with, expressed their sorrow for the departed leader and claimed that they were missing the most trusted and influential leader of the party.
They were also found discussing the issue of the party's next general secretary.
The party activists from different areas started entering the council ground from around 11am while the doors were opened for entry.
All councilors and delegates entered the ground in queue. They were in cheerful mood shouting slogans like 'oy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu' in chorus.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina entered the ground at 3:10pm and inaugurated the council. Till then, the activists from different areas passed their times gossiping with each other.
Most of the central leaders entered the ground after the Jum'a prayer.
While talking to this correspondent, Rahman Ali, a delegate from
Kurigram's Ulipur Upazila, said, "Awami League is not only a party it's a name of a feeling.




Masum Sarkar from Bagura said, "Syed Ashraf was always our grassroots level leader. He adorned the garden the way Bangabandhu cherished."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders
Golden Rice as safe as conventional rice: IRRI
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Cold wave to persist for two more days
Trump trial in doubt as Democrats gift-wrap impeachment impasse
Johnson’s Brexit deal secures first win in new parliament
Trump seeks rapid exoneration in Senate after impeachment
BNP, Gano Forum skip AL council


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft