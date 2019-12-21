Suhrawardy Udyan wears a festive look





Leaders and activists exchanged greetings, views and gossiped as they got together after three years.

One issue was common in their discussion: the absence of party former General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam, who died after the last council and last general election.

Most of the persons, this correspondent talked with, expressed their sorrow for the departed leader and claimed that they were missing the most trusted and influential leader of the party.

They were also found discussing the issue of the party's next general secretary.

The party activists from different areas started entering the council ground from around 11am while the doors were opened for entry.

All councilors and delegates entered the ground in queue. They were in cheerful mood shouting slogans like 'oy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu' in chorus.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina entered the ground at 3:10pm and inaugurated the council. Till then, the activists from different areas passed their times gossiping with each other.

Most of the central leaders entered the ground after the Jum'a prayer.

While talking to this correspondent, Rahman Ali, a delegate from

Kurigram's Ulipur Upazila, said, "Awami League is not only a party it's a name of a feeling.









Masum Sarkar from Bagura said, "Syed Ashraf was always our grassroots level leader. He adorned the garden the way Bangabandhu cherished."





