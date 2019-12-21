March ahead with principle, ideology: Hasina to AL leaders



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the 21st national council of Awami League by releasing a pigeon at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Friday. PHOTO: BSS

She came up with the remark while inaugurating the party's 21st National Council at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

To decide the party leadership including party president, general secretary, presidium members, joint general secretaries and organising secretaries, the main council session will be held today (Saturday) at the Institution of Engineers, Dhaka in the city drawing over 7,000 councilors from across the country.

In the first session of the council, Sheikh Hasina said there were many attempts to destroy AL but the conspirators could not succeed as it is an organisation built up by Father of the Nation and it is based on ideology.

She said after she came to the leadership, the party faced split two times but she with the aid of the party leaders was able to make the party united by visiting each district.

"We suffered splits among us on one or two occasions (after her return to Bangladesh in 1981). I rejuvenated the party following the rifts. I roamed throughout the country and revitalized it gradually. So, today Bangladesh Awami League is the biggest and strongest organisation in Bangladesh," she said.

In the first session council, Sheikh Hasina made a call to the AL leaders and workers to be psyched up with principle and ideology and mentality of making sacrifice for the party and the people for achieving anything great.

"Principle and ideology are the biggest words for any political leader. So he or she will have to remain prepared to make any sacrifice to maintain principle and ideology," she said.

Earlier, the prime minister opened the two-day triennial council of the party by hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons and pigeons at the venue while AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and the presidents of AL's 78 organisational districts raised the party flag and the national anthem was sung on the occasion.

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam conducted the function.

In the function, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina had been the most popular and successful leader and statesman in the last 44 years.

AL Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim also spoke at the function.

Ministers, PM's advisers, senior leaders of AL and its front organisations, leaders of different political and socio-cultural organisations, dignitaries and foreign diplomats were present at the function.

The council venue wore a festive look on Friday. Portrait of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were seen along with some festoons carrying the history and tradition of AL as well as the symbols of party's development activities.

A 102-feet-long boat-shaped stage was erected at the council venue. A portrait of National Memorial decorated the stage with Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's portraits behind the memorial.

A total of 50 thousand councilors, delegates, leaders and activists participated in the council.

Stringent security vigil have been enforced in the capital coinciding with the council while Awami League and some 2,000 trained party volunteers have been mobilized to ensure discipline and security in and around the council venue.









Sheikh Hasina, Quoting a comment of Bangabandhu, said temporary benefits are achieved if any party moves with leaders without principles. "But those leaders are not found during any struggle - it's the biggest reality," she said.

The premier said the Awami League is that organisation which made sacrifice time and again. "The people of Bangladesh today got its fruits and today's Bangladesh is advancing towards the path of development and prosperity which Bangabandhu dreamt of," she said.

"It's the pledge of our council to build a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Insha Allah," she said.

