Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Birds are back at Narail’s Arunima resort

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

NARAIL, Dec 20: The arrival of winged travellers for their winter stopover has added a new dimension to the sights and sounds of Arunima Resort Golf Club here.
Visitors not only unwind in the rustic beauty of this resort but also see thousands of different species of migratory birds in their element up close.
Situated at the remote village of Panipara in Kalia upazila, Arunima resort was built on 50 acres of land at a distance of 50-km off the district town.
With the onset of winter, this scenic resort has become a safe haven and sanctuary for different species of ducks and cranes that fly thousands of miles from cold countries in search of food and water.
The chirping and tweeting of thousands of migratory birds in chorus transform the massive lake at the resort into a natural concerto of spontaneous composition.
Visitors and bird lovers come to the resort with families and friends to witness the amazing show of so many colourful birds flocking together and to listen to the songs they produce.




According to the resort authorities, the lake occupies 23 acres of land. Besides being a sanctuary for winged guests, the resort can boast of eye-catching gardens and numerous species of trees for the gratification of nature lovers.
The fruit and wood trees along the lake provide a regular retreat for local as well as migratory birds. Visitors can dine and rest at the restaurant and cottage built beside the lake out of wood, bamboo and hay.
Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the resort, said since 2004, different species of migratory birds arrive from October and stay here for around eight months.
The resort becomes more attractive during this period when the exotic migratory birds add to its natural beauty, some visitors said.    -UNB



