Stubborn Donald Trump!







US President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in a historic 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic majority House in the House of Representatives and he is the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached. It needs to be the Senate for final disposal of the impeachment.



Trump's controversial role list is so long. He has imposed restrictions to enter six Muslims countries in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, plan to make a wall between USA and Mexico border, withdraw from climate change fund of Paris Protocol, uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran, trade conflict with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on. Most of his Twitter message is seems to be raw handed and controversial headstrong remarks.











It seems to us that Trump is seriously stubborn and most of his decision is very biased and raises some serious loophole regarding the foreign policy of USA!

Md Zillur Rahaman

