Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stubborn Donald Trump!

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir

US President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in a historic 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic majority House in the House of Representatives and  he is the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached. It needs to be the Senate for final disposal of the impeachment.

Trump's controversial role list is so long. He has imposed restrictions to enter six Muslims countries in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, plan to make a wall between USA and Mexico border, withdraw from climate change fund of Paris Protocol, uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran, trade conflict with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on. Most of his Twitter message is seems to be raw handed and controversial headstrong remarks.





It seems to us that Trump is seriously stubborn and most of his decision is very biased and raises some serious loophole regarding the foreign policy of USA!
Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stubborn Donald Trump!
Rohingya genocide: Gambia’s fight for humanity
Children can teach adults, good governance!
The debate reminds us that the only way to remove Trump from office is at the ballot box
India’s NRC and the new Citizenship Law are fraught with ramifications
Distribute warm cloths among poor
The last bastions of secular India
Exclusive interview of European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft