

Rohingya genocide: Gambia’s fight for humanity

When almost all the countries of the world were silent on the issue of Myanmar's genocide in its Rakhine State and the Rohingya crisis, a West African country, The Gambia has raised its voice boldly. Recently, The Gambia has taken Myanmar to the international court for the first time since the Rohingya genocide started a few years ago, and the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was called up to respond to this allegation as the representative of her country. Here is how and why the Gambia did this.



The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa, but it has a significant influence on the politics of West African nations. Also, it actively participates in solving Islamic issues around the world. The Civil War of Liberia and Sierra Leone (1991-2002) was also minimized through the active involvement of The Gambia. To this continuation, Gambia's Attorney General and Minister for Justice Mr Abubakar Tambadou has filed a case at the Hague in the Netherlands and has been playing a pivotal role in trying to convict Myanmar for crimes against Rohingya that occurred in its Rakhine state.



Mr Tambadou has an experience of dealing with the dictatorship that lasted 22 years in his country; also, regarding the genocide of Rwanda in the UN court, which indicates that he is a suitable person to bring this issue on stage.



A research in the title "Forced migration of Rohingya: the untold experience", published by Ontario International Development Agency, Canada on 18 July 2018, has estimated in January 2018 that during the genocide, the military and the local Rakhine Buddhists killed at least 24,000 Rohingya people; gang rapes and other forms of sexual violence were used against 18,000 Rohingya Muslim women and girls. 116,000 Rohingya were beaten, and 36,000 Rohingya were burned up. According to the UN reports of September 2018, over 700,000 Rohingya people, although the reality is almost 1,200,000 by the local NGOs, had fled or had been driven out of Rakhine state. Later, they took shelter in neighbouring Bangladesh as refugees.



Myanmar has been accused by various United Nations agencies, International Criminal Court officials, human rights groups, journalists, and governments, including the United States. CBS News (1 February 2018), Los Angeles Times (13 March 2018), CNN (12 March 2018), Amnesty International (11 December 2017), Guardian (10 April 2018), and so on have reported that what the Myanmar military did is a text book example of ethnic cleansing and genocide.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published a report in the title "Rohingya Refugee Crisis" (21 September 2017) where they mentioned that "the UN had found evidence of wide-scale human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings; gang rapes; arson of Rohingya villages, businesses, and schools; and infanticides." Surprisingly, the Myanmar government dismisses all these accusations saying it "exaggerations" as Al Jazeera reported in the title, "Government dismisses claims of abuse against Rohingya" (6 August 2017).



In this circumstance, Mr Abubakar Tambadou came forward with his bravery and said in the court, "the lives of the Rohingya in that country (Myanmar) are in danger." He believes that The Gambia may not be a neighbour of Bangladesh and Myanmar, but as a signatory of Genocide Convention, they have a responsibility to stop and prevent genocide. From the beginning, The Gambia has been asking the support from the OIC (Islamic Organization of Cooperation), and finally, as a sovereign country, The Gambia alone appealed. On the first day of the hearing, Tuesday (10 December 2019), they appealed to the court to take interim action to stop the genocide. The next day, Myanmar's top civilian leader and peacemaker Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi denied the genocide.



In addition to the country's law minister, three other legal experts from The Gambia disputed Myanmar's claims and made statements on Thursday. Their main point was that Myanmar did not deny injustice to the Rohingya; also, the assertion that genocide was not the motive for all those behaviours or activities said by Myanmar is misleading and disregard of international law.



Gambia's lawyer Paul Reicher first spoke on behalf of the country during a third day hearing before judges headed by the ICJ President Abdul Quai Ahmed Yusuf. He repeatedly demanded a speedy interim action against the Myanmar army until the trial was completed. Myanmar denies the motive for genocide in the brutal atrocities committed against the Rohingya. Myanmar's lawyer, Professor Sabas, spoke of seven indicators to prove the motive for the genocide. The seven indicators are in Gambia's petition, and Myanmar has not denied them.



Observing Suu Kyi's speech, Mr Paul Reicher has carried out something vital as he mentioned that the court must have noticed that Suu Kyi did not use the word "Rohingya" in the court. She described them as Muslims, except when she was talking about the separatist minor groups. From this, it is easily understood just how hateful and destructive the country is towards them.



The Atlantic, an American magazine, has questioned on Suu Kyi's moral degradation through a headline, "What happened to Aung Sun Suu Kyi ?" They wrote their sub-headline, "A human-rights icon's fall from grace in Myanmar," where they mentioned that "Suu Kyi had not done anything practical to stop the killings in the Rakhine state. Her seemingly callous indifference has seemed to many outsiders a betrayal. How can Suu Kyi, an avatar of human rights for so many years, stand by while her government violently tramples them?"

When the situation was not in favour of Myanmar, its lawyer Sabas had to agree that crimes against humanity may have taken place in Myanmar, but according to him, it was "not genocide." Myanmar was involved in the crimes which were proved by another defensive statement by Myanmar's lawyer Stoker: The Gambia has no right to sue Myanmar even if a crime has occurred. In the reply, The Gambia threw their logic on how they have the right to talk about this.



The hearing was finished by the last speaker Aung San Suu Kyi, who assured, showing a photo of a football field, that they do not want anything like inter-caste conflict to resume. After Suu Kyi's speech, the president of the court, Yusuf, said that the court is going to inform both parties as soon as possible. The hearing ended with his announcement. In this battle of words, Myanmar was defensive while The Gambia was strong with the complaints and their logic.



Apart from the debate, what The Gambia has done in favour of landless Rohingyas is a remarkable example of practicing humanity. Somehow, The Gambia has fought for Bangladesh as well, as the country is facing many troubles regarding the environment, food, and national security having Rohingya refugees inside. It has become very uncomfortable for the local Bangladeshis to accommodate them in a land which is not enough for themselves let alone refugees. Therefore, The Gambia deserves thanks from the people of Bangladesh.



The writer was a Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Fellow, Montana State University, USA





















When almost all the countries of the world were silent on the issue of Myanmar's genocide in its Rakhine State and the Rohingya crisis, a West African country, The Gambia has raised its voice boldly. Recently, The Gambia has taken Myanmar to the international court for the first time since the Rohingya genocide started a few years ago, and the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was called up to respond to this allegation as the representative of her country. Here is how and why the Gambia did this.The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa, but it has a significant influence on the politics of West African nations. Also, it actively participates in solving Islamic issues around the world. The Civil War of Liberia and Sierra Leone (1991-2002) was also minimized through the active involvement of The Gambia. To this continuation, Gambia's Attorney General and Minister for Justice Mr Abubakar Tambadou has filed a case at the Hague in the Netherlands and has been playing a pivotal role in trying to convict Myanmar for crimes against Rohingya that occurred in its Rakhine state.Mr Tambadou has an experience of dealing with the dictatorship that lasted 22 years in his country; also, regarding the genocide of Rwanda in the UN court, which indicates that he is a suitable person to bring this issue on stage.A research in the title "Forced migration of Rohingya: the untold experience", published by Ontario International Development Agency, Canada on 18 July 2018, has estimated in January 2018 that during the genocide, the military and the local Rakhine Buddhists killed at least 24,000 Rohingya people; gang rapes and other forms of sexual violence were used against 18,000 Rohingya Muslim women and girls. 116,000 Rohingya were beaten, and 36,000 Rohingya were burned up. According to the UN reports of September 2018, over 700,000 Rohingya people, although the reality is almost 1,200,000 by the local NGOs, had fled or had been driven out of Rakhine state. Later, they took shelter in neighbouring Bangladesh as refugees.Myanmar has been accused by various United Nations agencies, International Criminal Court officials, human rights groups, journalists, and governments, including the United States. CBS News (1 February 2018), Los Angeles Times (13 March 2018), CNN (12 March 2018), Amnesty International (11 December 2017), Guardian (10 April 2018), and so on have reported that what the Myanmar military did is a text book example of ethnic cleansing and genocide.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published a report in the title "Rohingya Refugee Crisis" (21 September 2017) where they mentioned that "the UN had found evidence of wide-scale human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings; gang rapes; arson of Rohingya villages, businesses, and schools; and infanticides." Surprisingly, the Myanmar government dismisses all these accusations saying it "exaggerations" as Al Jazeera reported in the title, "Government dismisses claims of abuse against Rohingya" (6 August 2017).In this circumstance, Mr Abubakar Tambadou came forward with his bravery and said in the court, "the lives of the Rohingya in that country (Myanmar) are in danger." He believes that The Gambia may not be a neighbour of Bangladesh and Myanmar, but as a signatory of Genocide Convention, they have a responsibility to stop and prevent genocide. From the beginning, The Gambia has been asking the support from the OIC (Islamic Organization of Cooperation), and finally, as a sovereign country, The Gambia alone appealed. On the first day of the hearing, Tuesday (10 December 2019), they appealed to the court to take interim action to stop the genocide. The next day, Myanmar's top civilian leader and peacemaker Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi denied the genocide.In addition to the country's law minister, three other legal experts from The Gambia disputed Myanmar's claims and made statements on Thursday. Their main point was that Myanmar did not deny injustice to the Rohingya; also, the assertion that genocide was not the motive for all those behaviours or activities said by Myanmar is misleading and disregard of international law.Gambia's lawyer Paul Reicher first spoke on behalf of the country during a third day hearing before judges headed by the ICJ President Abdul Quai Ahmed Yusuf. He repeatedly demanded a speedy interim action against the Myanmar army until the trial was completed. Myanmar denies the motive for genocide in the brutal atrocities committed against the Rohingya. Myanmar's lawyer, Professor Sabas, spoke of seven indicators to prove the motive for the genocide. The seven indicators are in Gambia's petition, and Myanmar has not denied them.Observing Suu Kyi's speech, Mr Paul Reicher has carried out something vital as he mentioned that the court must have noticed that Suu Kyi did not use the word "Rohingya" in the court. She described them as Muslims, except when she was talking about the separatist minor groups. From this, it is easily understood just how hateful and destructive the country is towards them.The Atlantic, an American magazine, has questioned on Suu Kyi's moral degradation through a headline, "What happened to Aung Sun Suu Kyi ?" They wrote their sub-headline, "A human-rights icon's fall from grace in Myanmar," where they mentioned that "Suu Kyi had not done anything practical to stop the killings in the Rakhine state. Her seemingly callous indifference has seemed to many outsiders a betrayal. How can Suu Kyi, an avatar of human rights for so many years, stand by while her government violently tramples them?"When the situation was not in favour of Myanmar, its lawyer Sabas had to agree that crimes against humanity may have taken place in Myanmar, but according to him, it was "not genocide." Myanmar was involved in the crimes which were proved by another defensive statement by Myanmar's lawyer Stoker: The Gambia has no right to sue Myanmar even if a crime has occurred. In the reply, The Gambia threw their logic on how they have the right to talk about this.The hearing was finished by the last speaker Aung San Suu Kyi, who assured, showing a photo of a football field, that they do not want anything like inter-caste conflict to resume. After Suu Kyi's speech, the president of the court, Yusuf, said that the court is going to inform both parties as soon as possible. The hearing ended with his announcement. In this battle of words, Myanmar was defensive while The Gambia was strong with the complaints and their logic.Apart from the debate, what The Gambia has done in favour of landless Rohingyas is a remarkable example of practicing humanity. Somehow, The Gambia has fought for Bangladesh as well, as the country is facing many troubles regarding the environment, food, and national security having Rohingya refugees inside. It has become very uncomfortable for the local Bangladeshis to accommodate them in a land which is not enough for themselves let alone refugees. Therefore, The Gambia deserves thanks from the people of Bangladesh.The writer was a Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Fellow, Montana State University, USA