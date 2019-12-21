

Children can teach adults, good governance!

However, if you care to watch the kids closely, what they may be actually playing is perhaps a slightly different version of their game--fully customized, and mutually 'settled', by way of courtesy and consideration. Obviously, the intent is to 'remove any imbalance' in the combined skills of the players, providing an unfair advantage to any of the contestant teams.



You will certainly notice that teams don't always have an equal number of players, on each side. And, this is a reflection of an example--of everyday life. Both teams are instinctively aware of the teams' inherent weaknesses and strength. Eleven kids come out to play a team sport, but in these 'mohalla' events, one team is going to end up with more players than the other. That's just all right. This happens because the teams usually weigh down and adjust their impediments, among themselves, by having a strong player on one side,...and giving the other side the benefit of an extra player, to 'create the balance!'



The concept of Development in our cities and governments, is a little similar to this kind of practice. There certainly is more than one way to move forward--and some nations undertaking the task of development, do like to pick one path, while others may pick a different option. Some leaders think they can trade their way to growth, others want a strong indigenous manufacturing economy, while still others are happy to play bankers, in the middle of the 'fields' of the gaming nations!



Still, however, rules do exist and all that has mattered--even within the variations, adopted in their development projects. Now, look at these cricket teams again...particularly the ones with unequal numbers of players. Despite the fact that one team might have a bowler or a batsman short, neither of those teams will be missing a wicketkeeper.



That is really, very important. In our separate engagements of cricket and development, perhaps--because the participants could make up for a missing role or two, with some other extraordinary talent, but there are some roles that no amount of talent can make up for. The children playing cricket in the vacant lot, understand this issue, better than the adults who are watching the game.



Making up for a wicket-keeper is just too much to push their way, out of the impediment. When the favourite team doesn't have a stumper, they are already halfway through, towards losing the game. The room for error is huge, and the opposition can simply let a few balls go by, knowing that they don't have a backstop. Fielders, spread around the cricket ground, ostensibly spend a lot of energy fetching the ball from the ropes again and again, while what they truly need instead, is to get a stopper. The most common thing happening on the scoreboard is '4 byes', followed by edged boundaries, instead of 'being caught out' behind the wicket.



And now, back to the illustrious world of governance and development. In this pragmatic world, the 'wicketkeeper' is not a person, but instead, becomes the lynchpin-the fulcrum of balance between the state, market and society. When all three act together, to push agendas of development, governments, and their nations make a lot of progress.

Having all three players on the development arena, is counter productive because partners limit each other's mistakes (like stopping wides in cricket), joint efforts for success (catches to be taken) and preparing pitches (fields set). In both contestant teams, without these, defeat shall inevitably be the likely outcome.



Most developing nations, if not are still in the process of all, getting this 'balancing act' right, and that's the reason they still have a long way to go to catch up to others. Governments try to influence society, telling citizens how to live and think, act or react under various circumstances. They are also in an awkward relationship with industry--either extractive or collusive, or sometimes, even both!



More or less, this does take the development goals, out of reach. Without a balance of participation between state, market and society, if the nations end up predictably doing wrong things. They try to fix the umpire, killing off the independence of statutory institutions; they try to rig the score-card, putting out fake data about the true state of the nation; they try player substitutions at odd times, as political alliances form and unravel unexpectedly.



To the field again, to wrap up. Occasionally, a game will start without a wicketkeeper, but after a few deliveries, it quickly becomes obvious that in the interest of winning (and time!) that just won't do any good. And someone from the audience, or even the opposite team, will step in to keep wickets, or at stop balls from running away repeatedly. That's our cue to development too.



We can watch from the sidelines as governments struggle to do things that cannot be achieved without the participation of society and market forces. In which case, nations can also begin to play a positive role.



In the aftermath of 1947, for reasons of leadership priorities, nations fell quickly into a state-led rhythm, accepting that the challenges of economy and society must be solved by the 'Sarkar' in power. Even when others came to power in governments, they found it but convenient to maintain this imbalance, and the status quo.



All this has led us to a situation where the largest concentration of poor people in the history of our planet, now live in the countries of the subcontinent, particularly India with 1.3 billion souls--enduring lives of avoidable suffering. Perhaps, there is only one way to fix it.



To keep the wickets, or to lose them? That is the question, which ultimately decides the fate of nations. The balance between state, market and society, and the breadth of capabilities it brings to the development arena, contains within it--our best hopes for progress.



This has been the practice--something that has been allowed to happen, again and again and again. The plot in the story keeps repeating itself, for the sake of general 'convenience' of all involved parties and players. Absolutely, true; what's left is for the rest of us, is to believe in this story!











The writer is a former educator based in Chicago





