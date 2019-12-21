

Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat

The winter season has started in the district, and so local people are feeling severe cold at day and night.

Joypurhat is a small district of the North Bengal. The cold is felt more in the district during winter.

To combat the onslaught of winter, the local makers start making quilt from September and October. There are 22 to 23 makers in the quilt village at Railpotty of Joypurhat Town. They work as per the orders of customers. Each maker earns Tk 200 to 300 against making one quilt.









Some makers- Ramzan Ali, Alam Hossen, Haidar Ali, Monu Mia, Murad Hossen, and Sabbir Hossen said they are spending Tk 800 to 900 this time to make a quilt.

Anisur Rahman, owner of Mohammad Ali Bedding Store in the town, said the cost of labour and ingredients has increased this time. So, the price of a quilt has increased to about Tk 100. Currently, per piece single-size quilt made with garments stray cloths is selling at Tk 350 to 450, and a double-size quilt at Tk 900 to 1,200.

Ramzan Ali, a quilt seller, said per kg shimul cotton was sold at Tk 400 last year, and it is selling at Tk 550 this year. The garments stray cloths were sold at Tk 25 to 30 per kg last year, but this year it is selling at Tk 35 to 40.

