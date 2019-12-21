Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Home Countryside

Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat

Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Dec 20: The quilt makers of the district are now extremely busy as the demand of quilt and mattress rises in winter.
The winter season has started in the district, and so local people are feeling severe cold at day and night.
Joypurhat is a small district of the North Bengal. The cold is felt more in the district during winter.
To combat the onslaught of winter, the local makers start making quilt from September and October. There are 22 to 23 makers in the quilt village at Railpotty of Joypurhat Town. They work as per the orders of customers. Each maker earns Tk 200 to 300 against making one quilt.




Some makers- Ramzan Ali, Alam Hossen, Haidar Ali, Monu Mia, Murad Hossen, and Sabbir Hossen said they are spending Tk 800 to 900 this time to make a quilt.
Anisur Rahman, owner of Mohammad Ali Bedding Store in the town, said the cost of labour and ingredients has increased this time. So, the price of a quilt has increased to about Tk 100. Currently, per piece single-size quilt made with garments stray cloths is selling at Tk 350 to 450, and a double-size quilt at Tk 900 to 1,200.
Ramzan Ali, a quilt seller, said per kg shimul cotton was sold at Tk 400 last year, and it is selling at Tk 550 this year. The garments stray cloths were sold at Tk 25 to 30 per kg last year, but this year it is selling at Tk 35 to 40.
The price of other cottons has also increased, said sellers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat
Warm clothes distributed in four districts
45,000 families to be self-reliant in Rajshahi
Rajshahi DC Md Hamidul Haque inaugurating a computer training centre
85-packet liquor seized at Dhamoirhat
86 nabbed on different charges in 5 districts
Broken culvert increases people’s plight at Bagatipara
Man killed in Kurigram clash


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft