Warm clothes distributed in four districts





NOAKHALI: Warm clothes were distributed among more than 200 poor people in different places of the district early Friday.

Superintendent of police (SP) and Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Punak) distributed the clothes in Chowmuhani Railway Station, Maijdee Railway Station and other areas.

Among others, Noakhali SP Alamgir Hossain, District Punak President Tania Alamgir, and Additional SP (Sadar circle) Abdur Rahim were also present there.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Warm clothes including blankets were distributed among the poor people in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

Publication and Publicity Secretary of Nandigram Press Club Zillur Rahman Royel, Upazila Correspondent of Dainik Nabachetana, distributed the blankets in old market area of the upazila as a part of public welfare programmes at around 3pm.

Nandigram Press Club President Nazmul Huda Sarker, General Secretary (GS) Muniruzzaman Monir, Office Secretary and Correspondent of The Daily Observer Adoita Kumar Akash and Member Asim Kumar Roy, among others, were present at that time.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Warm clothes were distributed among the poor and helpless people in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

With an initiative of Galachipa Police, Patuakhali SP Mohammad Mainul Hasan, PPM, distributed the warm clothes in Ferry Ghat area at around 8am.

Officer-in-Charge of Galachipa Police Station Akhter Morshed, Galachipa Press Club President Md Khalid Hossain Milton, GS Md Shohag Rahman, Organising Secretary Ripon Biswas Reporters' Club Senior President Md Zillur Rahman Zuel and local journalists, among others, were present there.

GOPALGANJ: Winter clothes were distributed among 4,000 poor people in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Trader Aslam handed over the clothes to upazila administration for distribution among the poor in Tungipara Municipality.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nakib Hasan, and chairmen of different union parishads were also present.

















