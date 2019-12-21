Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Home Countryside

Warm clothes distributed in four districts

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Separate programmes distributing warm clothes were held in four districts- Noakhali, Bogura, Patuakhali and Gopalganj, on Friday and Thursday.
NOAKHALI: Warm clothes were distributed among more than 200 poor people in different places of the district early Friday.
Superintendent of police (SP) and Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Punak) distributed the clothes in Chowmuhani Railway Station, Maijdee Railway Station and other areas.
Among others, Noakhali SP Alamgir Hossain, District Punak President Tania Alamgir, and Additional SP (Sadar circle) Abdur Rahim were also present there.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Warm clothes including blankets were distributed among the poor people in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.
Publication and Publicity Secretary of Nandigram Press Club Zillur Rahman Royel, Upazila Correspondent of Dainik Nabachetana, distributed the blankets in old market area of the upazila as a part of public welfare programmes at around 3pm.
Nandigram Press Club President Nazmul Huda Sarker, General Secretary (GS) Muniruzzaman Monir, Office Secretary and Correspondent of The Daily Observer Adoita Kumar Akash and Member Asim Kumar Roy, among others, were present at that time.   
GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Warm clothes were distributed among the poor and helpless people in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
With an initiative of Galachipa Police, Patuakhali SP Mohammad Mainul Hasan, PPM, distributed the warm clothes in Ferry Ghat area at around 8am.
Officer-in-Charge of Galachipa Police Station Akhter Morshed, Galachipa Press Club President Md Khalid Hossain Milton, GS Md Shohag Rahman, Organising Secretary Ripon Biswas Reporters' Club Senior President Md Zillur Rahman Zuel and local journalists, among others, were present there.   
GOPALGANJ: Winter clothes were distributed among 4,000 poor people in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Trader Aslam handed over the clothes to upazila administration for distribution among the poor in Tungipara Municipality.
Among others, Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nakib Hasan, and chairmen of different union parishads were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat
Warm clothes distributed in four districts
45,000 families to be self-reliant in Rajshahi
Rajshahi DC Md Hamidul Haque inaugurating a computer training centre
85-packet liquor seized at Dhamoirhat
86 nabbed on different charges in 5 districts
Broken culvert increases people’s plight at Bagatipara
Man killed in Kurigram clash


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft