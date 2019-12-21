45,000 families to be self-reliant in Rajshahi





Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) started implementing the project titled 'National Urban Poverty Reduction Project (NUPRP)' in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

RCC Executive Engineer and Member Secretary of the project Nur Islam revealed this while giving an overview of the project in a view-sharing meeting with all stakeholders at Nagar Bhaban conference hall here on Wednesday.

RCC Ward Councillor Nizam Ul Azim, Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman, Infrastructure and Housing Officer Hasibul Alam, and NUPRP Town Manager Abdul Qayum Mondal also addressed the meeting.









Engineer Islam said the NUPRP is intended to achieve long-term sustainable growth by eradicating urban poverty and achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The project has been designed to promote livelihoods and living conditions of 1.80 lakh poor people living in urban areas.

Earlier, about 55,000 slum people under 171 community development committees have come together in anti-poverty savings scheme involving around Tk 12 crore with the support of UNDP's another project.



