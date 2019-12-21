Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Home Countryside

45,000 families to be self-reliant in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 20: Some 45,000 marginal and less-income families are expected to become self-reliant through an anti-poverty project in the city in next six years.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) started implementing the project titled 'National Urban Poverty Reduction Project (NUPRP)' in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
RCC Executive Engineer and Member Secretary of the project Nur Islam revealed this while giving an overview of the project in a view-sharing meeting with all stakeholders at Nagar Bhaban conference hall here on Wednesday.
RCC Ward Councillor Nizam Ul Azim, Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman, Infrastructure and Housing Officer Hasibul Alam, and NUPRP Town Manager Abdul Qayum Mondal also addressed the meeting.




Engineer Islam said the NUPRP is intended to achieve long-term sustainable growth by eradicating urban poverty and achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The project has been designed to promote livelihoods and living conditions of 1.80 lakh poor people living in urban areas.
Earlier, about 55,000 slum people under 171 community development committees have come together in anti-poverty savings scheme involving around Tk 12 crore with the support of UNDP's another project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quilt makers busy in Joypurhat
Warm clothes distributed in four districts
45,000 families to be self-reliant in Rajshahi
Rajshahi DC Md Hamidul Haque inaugurating a computer training centre
85-packet liquor seized at Dhamoirhat
86 nabbed on different charges in 5 districts
Broken culvert increases people’s plight at Bagatipara
Man killed in Kurigram clash


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft