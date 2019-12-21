Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:51 AM
Home Countryside

85-packet liquor seized at Dhamoirhat

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 20: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, seized 85 packets of Indian liquor from Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district recently.
Sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB led by Bostabor BOP Patrol Commander Nayeb Subeder Md Solaiman, raided Jindibhi area and seized 47 packets of Indian liquor.
In another drive, a team of BGB led by Chokilam BOP Patrol Commander Nayek Md Shafiuddin raided Khayerbari Village in the evening and seized 38 packets of Indian liquor. In this connection, 14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Md Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter.


