86 nabbed on different charges in 5 districts





DINAJPUR: A total of 41 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Thursday.

A mobile court here on Thursday jailed each of five persons for six months on charge of taking drugs.

Judicial Branch of Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner's Office said a team of Detective Branch of Police, in a drive, arrested five drug addicts with eight yaba tablets from Tut Bagan area of the town at 2:30pm.

The arrested are: Imran Khan, 25, son of Yakub Ali of Mission Road area, Shahjahan, 22, son of Shaheb Ali, and Nazrul, 30, son of Nur Alam of Chetrapara area, Hafez Ali, 28, son of Harun Ali, and Zohur Ali, 27, son of Zakir Hossen.

All the arrestees were handed over to the Executive Magistrate Mohsin Ali at 4pm, and he jailed them.

On the other hand, police, in a special drive from Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, arrested 36 people from the district on different charges.

A large amount of drugs was also seized during the drive.

Dinajpur Police Control Room sources said, of the arrestees, 21 were held with drugs, 12 had arrest warrants, and three were arrested in the cases filed under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

At that time, a total of 17 cases, including nine under Narcotics Control Act, two under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, and 17 on different charges were lodged with related police stations (PSs).

During the drive, 518 bottles of phensedyl, 719 yaba tablets, 3 kg of hemp and 1,204 litres of local wine were also seized.

In another drive, a team of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 5,000 cow fattening tablets from Hili Border area of Hakimpur Upazila.

Two different cases were filed with Hakimpur PS in this connection.

All the arrestees were sent to jail though the court on Thursday afternoon.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 38 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning

Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, nine were held with drugs and the rest were arrested on different charges.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two drug traders along with phensedyl and injections from a pickup van in Silimpur area of the town early Thursday.

The arrested are: Selim, 28, son of late Bahar Uddin of Khanjanpur, and Momin, 29, son of late Abu Taher of Chakshempur area in Joypurhat District.

Acting Company Commander of Bogura RAB-12 Assistant Police Super Rawshan Ali said on information, a team of RAB raided the said area and arrested the duo with 1,038 bottles of phensedyl, 2,000 pieces of ampoule injections, four mobile phone sets, eight SIM cards, and cash Tk 3,600.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, he added.

Commander of RAB-12 Lt Colonel Khairul Islam said the arrested had been peddling drugs in the area for long.

NOAKHALI: Three persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Thursday and Wednesday.

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) members arrested two robbers along with arms and local weapons from the Meghna Riverbank near Ramcharan Bazaar under Ramcharan Union in Hatia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are: Nazim Molla, son of Mojibur Rahman of Char Aman Ullah Village under Sukhchar Union, and his assistant Selim, son of Mahfuzur Rahman of Ramcharan Union.

Hatia BCG Station Commander Lt Mehedi Hasan said BCG members arrested the two during a pre-robbery meeting in the said area along with one single-barrel gun, one launcher, one sharp knife, and a locally made weapon.

Of them, Nazim Molla has 20 cases filed with different PSs.

A case under Arms Act was filed against them, and they were handed over to Hatia PS on Thursday morning.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), district office, in a drive, arrested a UP member along with 100 yaba tablets from Khalishpur Village under Chhoyani Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Arrested Iqbal Hossen, 38, is the son of Delwar Hossen of the village and a UP member.

Sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of DNC raided the village and arrested the UP member with the yaba.

Inspector of district DNC Md Anwarul Haque said a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Begumganj Model PS.

NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested an inter-district robber gang leader and his associate from Sonargaon Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested are ring leader Saddam alias Tali Saddam, 30, and Md Rabbi, 24. They are residents of Mograpara Union in the upazila. Saddam is an accused in 12 robbery cases and Rabbi in six.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sonargaon PS Abul Kalam Azad said a team of police raided Mograpara intersection area and arrested them.

They used to commit robberies in Sonargaon, Madanpur and Gazaria PS areas on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, the SI also said.

















