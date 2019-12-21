Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:50 AM
Countryside

Broken culvert increases people’s plight at Bagatipara

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

Broken culvert increases people’s plight at Bagatipara

Broken culvert increases people's plight at Bagatipara


BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Dec 20: People are suffering much as a culvert on a canal near Rahimanpur Bazaar in Bagatipara Upazila of the district has broken recently.
The canal is the only way to drain out water of some local beels (water bodies) of several villages.
Besides the closure of water draining out, the road communication has also become risky through the culvert. As a result, accidents may happen anytime. Locals, however, demanded immediate repair of the culvert.
A local resident Rezaul Karim said the culvert broke after a sand-laden truck was going through it recently. The culvert has broken as it has become old. Now, the heavy vehicles have stopped plying through the road and the culvert. But, the light vehicles are moving through the road somehow. The safe portion of the road through the culvert may also break down anytime, stopping road communication.
A local old man Zamir Uddin Molla said the culvert was built in 1967. The canal under the culvert is the only way to drain out water of several beels of some villages including Rahimanpur and Mollapara to the adjacent Sonar Beel. Besides, the road is the only way to go to different villages in the north. Local agricultural products are also carried through the road.
When visiting the culvert recently, it was found that its half portion was broken. Locals have put a stick with a red cloth on it to warn commuters and vehicles moving through the culvert with caution. To avoid accident, a tree trunk has been put beside the broken part.
In this connection, Chairman of Jamnagar Union Parishad Abdul Kuddus said they will take steps to repair the culvert as soon as possible.




When asked, newly joined Upazila Engineer Azizur Rahman said he did not know the matter. He, however, assured to repair the culvert soon.


