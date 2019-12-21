Man killed in Kurigram clash





Deceased Hanif Ali, 60, was the son of Fakar Uddin of Manneyar Par Shalmara Village under Kaliganj Union in the upazila.

Police and locals said four sons of Fakar Uddin- Hazrat ali, 65, Hanif Ali, 60, Yunus Ali, 55 and Islam Ali, 50, were at loggerheads over a four-decimal hereditary land.

As the land was completely occupied by his three brothers, Hanif Ali with his wife Sufia Begum, 45, and son Fazzul Haque, 28, tried to take control over the land in the morning.

At that time, rivals attacked Sufia with chopper, leaving her seriously injured. Seeing this, her husband Hanif Ali felt sick, and died after a while.

Injured Sufia Begum was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

















