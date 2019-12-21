Warm clothes sale on rise in Rajshahi, Nilphamari



A warm clothe market in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI: Warm clothes market on footpaths in Bagmara Upazila of the district has started to gain momentum.

Winter started in the upazila like other areas of the district and the country. To combat the cold, people especially those of low income groups have started to take preparation. And to meet the people's demand, warm clothe traders have formed makeshift shops on footpaths in the upazila.

Every day, huge people are crowding the shops to buy their chosen warm clothes. As the price of the clothes are less than those of big markets, so these shops are the first choice of warm clothes for these group of people.

The shops mainly sit on Bhabaniganj New Market premises in Bhabaniganj Bazaar of the upazila. When visiting the shops recently, it was found that about 50 shopkeepers are selling the clothes to the customers. All kinds of warm clothes for children to aged people are found here.

The market activities run from morning till evening. Clothes worth Tk 20 to 1,000 are sold here.

Yakub Ali, a customer from Maria Village of the upazila has come to buy warm clothes for his three-year old granddaughter. He said he bought three pairs of clothes at Tk 100 only. He also said he had bought a sweater for his wife at Tk 170 last year.

Warm clothes sellers Abu Bakkar Siddiq and Mozahar Hossen said they sell the clothes here every day from morning till evening. On some days, they sell clothes worth about Tk 10,000. But, generally they sell clothes worth about Tk 5,000 to 7,000 daily. They buy the clothes from big cities, including Dhaka and Narayanganj, and sell those here.

They also said they do not have to pay rent for the shops except some charges to the market's lessee. Their overall business is going on well, they further said.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Selling and buying of various warm clothes in the markets of Jaldhaka Upazila in the district are on rise.

Besides blanket, quilt and mattress, different varieties of warm clothes are now available at upazila markets.

Locals are crowding the markets to buy the clothes to fight the winter.

Many warm clothe sellers on local footpaths said they work in different sectors throughout the year, but sell warm clothes in every winter.

The sale has started fully in the upazila since last two weeks. As the clothes are selling at Tk 50 to 500, people from different classes are crowding here, the sellers added.

Shammi Akhter, a student of Jaldhaka College and coming from Gabral area of the upazila, said buys winter clothes from here due to low price.

Warm clothe trader Shariful Islam said he works in different sectors round the year. Although he sells warm clothes in three months of a year, he profits a lot.

The markets became crowded since last week. Hopefully, the selling will increase in next few days as the winter started hitting the country, he added.















