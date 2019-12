The Border Guard Bangladesh Day-2019 was observed on Friday

The Border Guard Bangladesh Day-2019 was observed on Friday. On June 29, 1795, this paramilitary force was formed with the name 'Ramgarh Local Battalion' in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari District. Later, in the course of time and through different stages, the present BGB was formed. The photo shows a monument commemorating the founding of BGB was erected in Office Tila area of the upazila town on June 6, 2005. photo: observer