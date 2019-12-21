Human chain protests damage of tomb





Some 2,000 agitators joined the human chain arranged by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad (BHBCOP), Kaharol unit at Amtala Mor at 2pm.

Among others, BHBCOP district unit President Sunil Chakrabarti addressed the programme as chief guest while Organising Secretary Sanjib Roy, Puja Udjapan Parishad, upazila unit President Rajendra Debnath, General Secretary Sukumar Roy and Publicity Secretary Mohen Chandra Roy also spoke in the programme.

Locals alleged that Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Kaharol Ramij Alam went to the crematory and the Kali Mandir located in Sahapara Mouza at 2:30pm on December 8 and vandalised some tombs erected there.



















