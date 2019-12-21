Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:50 AM
Countryside

Three bodies recovered in two districts

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Madaripur, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Two persons including a woman were found dead from different areas in the district on Friday and Thursday.
Police recovered an old man's body from Purba Hajipur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Abul Kalam, 52, was a resident of the village.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Model Police Station (PS) Harun-ur-Rashid said, being informed by locals, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Habib recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
On the other hand, police recovered a woman's hanging body from Char Torab Ali Village under Mohammadpur Union in Subarnachar Upazila of district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Shahina Akhter, 29, was the wife of Oli Uddin of the village.
Local sources said Shahina Akhter, daughter of Abdur Rahim, was married off to Oli Uddin about three years back. The couple used to lock into scuffle very often over Oli's recent second marriage.
Following this, a quarrel happened between them on Wednesday afternoon.
Hearing her screams at night, family members rushed to her room and found her sick after swallowing poison.
She was rushed to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital where on-duty doctor declared her dead. Char Jabbar PS Inspector Ibrahim said Shahina might have killed self by taking poison.
However, the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MADARIPUR: Police recovered a minor boy's body from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Osman Gani, 9, was the son of Masud Sarder of Uttar Jikorhati area in the upazila.
Police said Osman lived with his maternal uncle Masud Fakhir in Purba Rasti area.
Osman went missing on Wednesday evening after he went out of home for buying foods from a shop. His body was found in a pond near the house at 12am on Thursday.
Osman's maternal uncle is a pigeon farmer, said police adding that the boy might have been killed by the pigeon thieves.
Police seized some stolen pigeons and a torch light from one Azizul's house.
However, Azizul and his family fled the house after the incident.
Madaripur Sadar Model PS OC Md Saogatul Islam said they recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


