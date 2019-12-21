Video
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 districts

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Sirajganj, on Thursday.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Chuknagar-Khulna Highway at Chakundia Ayejer Bari intersection in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Ali Hossen, 35, was a resident of Rupsha area in the district.
One of the injured is Md Shah Alam, 40, of Dakkhin Tutpara Village under Khulna Sadar Upazila, and another is still unidentified.
Police and eyewitnesses said a Chuknagar-bound pickup van collided head-on with two Khulna-bound motorcycles in the said area, leaving three seriously injured.
Being informed by locals, a team of Dumuria Fire Service rescued and rushed the injured to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where one died under treatment, said Fire Service Station Officer Jugal Biswas.
Assistant In-Charge of Chuknagar Highway Police Station (PS) Md Ashraf Hossen confirmed the incident, and said police seized the three vehicles.
SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus hit a truck in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as the truck driver Raju Ahmed, 28, and his assistant Hamjala Rony, 22, of Nandigram Upazila in Bogura District.
Officer-in-Charge of Hatikumrul Highway PS Md Akhteruzzaman said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit the truck on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Harinchara area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.




On information, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
However, the injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.


