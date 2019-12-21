Completion of pry edn of all children stressed





We, the guardians, should be careful that no children are dropped out, they added.

In this connection, all the concerned including officials, teachers, chairmen and members of central management committee of the learning centres will have to be more serious and cordial to help complete the primary education of the targeted students, they also said.

They made the comments while addressing a learning-sharing meeting on second chance education pilot programme (Cohort Model) under the sub component 2.5 'Out of School Children Programme' PEDP-IV, run by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC).

DC Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat spoke at the event as special guest and Assistant Director of District Non-Formal Education Bureau Mehedi Akhter was in the chair.

Moderated by Field Supervisor M Ashaduzzaman, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of central management committee Angur Miah, Head Teacher of Mathbazaar Government Primary School Khadiza Begum, and Teacher of Ashar Alo Shishu Shikhon Centre Morzina Begum, while District Primary Education Officer Hossain Ali was chief discussant.

Earlier, Senior Manager of Brac Education Programme, head office, Hasanuzzaman made a PowerPoint presentation in this connection and said Bureau of Non-Formal Education under the ministry has been entrusted to implement the programme.

The learning centres under the second chance education pilot programme practised four models, namely, Ability-Based Accelerated Learning Model, Cohort Model, Multi-Grade Model and SHIKHON Rural Model being implemented by brac, Save the Children in Bangladesh, and Dhaka Ahsania Mission, he added.

A total of 10,012 never-enrolled or dropped out children of Sundarganj and Palashbari upazilas are receiving education from 333 learning centres of the upazilas, and now they are in class three and their age is between 8 and 14, he mentioned.















