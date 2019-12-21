Video
Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Natore farmers guarding onion fields for fear of stealth

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 20: The farmers of Naldanga Upazila in the district are now guarding their onion fields at night for fear of onion stealth.
In Naldanga Haat, per maund onion is selling at Tk 2,000 to 3,000.
A local farmer Aklakh Hossen said, the farmers are guarding their onion fields at night so that onion cannot be stolen.
Farmer Forman Ali of Teghoria Village said onion harvesting will begin after one week from now. If it is stolen from the field, the farmers will face loss. So they are guarding it seriously.




Farmer Shahidul Islam of Sonapatil Village said he is guarding his onion field at night after toiling much at day, and it is very difficult for him. In this way, many farmers are guarding their onion fields to get a good profit from it.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Amirul Islam said the farmers here cultivated onion in 2,250 hectares of land this time. Many farmers are already harvesting onion. The price of onion is good in the market. But, farmers are afraid that the onions might be stolen from the field.


