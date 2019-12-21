

Brahmanbaria’s Shahbajpur Village lacks approach road

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Dec 20: The houses of three freedom fighters and 42 families of Shahbajpur Village in Nabinagar Upazila of the district are living without approach road for the last 48 years.

The freedom fighters- Moazzem Hossen, Abdul Mannaf, Bir Uttam, and Abul Hossain, Bir Uttom, fought for the country in the Liberation War in 1971, but their houses are deprived of a road in their village.

Freedom Fighter (FF) Moazzem Hossen said he was forced to bury his late parents at his house due to lack of road to carry their bodies to any graveyard.

FF Moazzem Hossen also said about 42 families are suffering much due to this.

He added about 90 per cent of their children are remaining illiterate as there is no road to go to the school in other areas. No one becomes interested in establishing relationship with the people who live here, and moreover, the locals are suffering the most while anyone becomes sick.

As no doctors willingly come here, the villagers have to carry their patients on their shoulders.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided the villagers electricity connection, but they are mostly suffering from the lack of road.

As the country is developing a lot under the present government, he urged the higher authorities including Ebadul Karim Bulbul, MP, to take immediate steps to construct a road here.









In this connection, FF Commander of Shyamgram Union Abdul Ohid said it is very unfortunate that no road was built here yet. However, he urged the government to construct a road in honour of three freedom fighters as soon as possible.

Member of Ward No. 3 Shahbazpur Union Parishad Farid Mia said the locals will be largely benefitted if a road is constructed here.



