Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 December, 2019, 10:50 AM
Home City News

Missing schoolgirl found dead

Published : Saturday, 21 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

THAKURGAON, Dec 20: Police arrested a teenage boy after the body of a schoolgirl, who remained missing for four days, was recovered from his house in Goalpara area of the district town on Thursday night.




The deceased was identified as Sumona, 9, a third grader of Thakurgaon High School and daughter of Md Juwel of Goalpara area.
Police said on December 15 Sumona went to her neighbour Yasin Habib's house to play and remained missing since then.
Her father filed a General Diary with Sadar Police Station in this regard while police detained Yasin Habib's son for interrogation, he said.
According to his statement, police recovered the girl's body digging the floor of a room of the house.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing schoolgirl found dead
Freelancing makes BD girl Marilyn an international icon
4-day UNYSAB conference begins at RU
Poultry provides excellent potential of rural empowerment
Chuadanga shivers as mercury falls
26 gamblers held in Sylhet
RAKUB enters into online banking era
Navy rescues 5 fishermen from Bay of Bengal


Latest News
Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in second Test
India death toll rises to 15 in clashes
Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win
President, PM mourn death of Fazle Hasan Abed
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Flight operation disrupted at Dhaka airport due to fog
Arteta returns as Arsenal manager
Butterfly fair held at JU
Suhrawardy Udyan wears festive look
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Most Read News
La Galerie to hold Piano concert
AL’s 21st Nat’l Council begins today
BRAC founder Fazle Hasan Abed dies
Holistic development plan seen vital for Rohingyas
Humayun to head 3-member AL Election Commission
Barcelona, Real draw as Clasico marred by violence
Over 2000 councillors, delegates from Ctg attending AL council
15 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
13 days vacation of SC starts
Fight floods & disasters through regional cooperation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft