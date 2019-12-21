Missing schoolgirl found dead













The deceased was identified as Sumona, 9, a third grader of Thakurgaon High School and daughter of Md Juwel of Goalpara area.

Police said on December 15 Sumona went to her neighbour Yasin Habib's house to play and remained missing since then.

Her father filed a General Diary with Sadar Police Station in this regard while police detained Yasin Habib's son for interrogation, he said.

